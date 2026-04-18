Ukyō Kodachi Ends 365 days left for dinner Manga

Final volume ships on July 17

Image via Amazon © Ukyō Kodachi, Akita Shoten

The June issue of Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine published the final chapter of Ukyō Kodachi 's 365 days left for dinner ( Ato 365 Hi no Dinner ) manga on Friday. The fourth and final volume will ship on July 17.

Sonshō Hangetsuban ( Working for God in a Godless World ) artist) drew the manga, and Tsunakan Suda ( Saint Seiya: Kaiō Saiki - Rerise of Poseidon ) was in charge of composition. Kodachi is credited for the original work.

The manga's story begins with an encounter between two girls. Tobira is the pride of a downtown Chinese restaurant. Tsukasa is a consultant and a celebrity food consultant. Their encounter will shake the foundations of 4,000 years of Chinese cuisine.

Kodachi, Hangetsuban, and Suda launched the manga in Champion RED in March 2024. Akita Shoten published the manga's third compiled book volume on January 20.

Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto launched the Boruto sequel manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2016, and the manga ran monthly in the magazine. The manga transferred to Shueisha 's V Jump magazine in July 2019. Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto took over writing duties for the manga from Kodachi in November 2020.

Kodachi was also the head writer for such anime as Chaos Dragon , Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note , SEVEN KNIGHTS REVOLUTION: Hero Successor , and Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot .