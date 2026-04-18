Xenosaga Pied Piper, Namco Chronicle, Digital Devil Saga Games Get Steam, Switch Releases

All 3 games will be available in Japanese only

G-MODE announced on Thursday it will release the Xenosaga Pied Piper role-playing game on both Steam and Nintendo Switch. The Steam release lists the game in Japanese only, with no English support. G-MODE is releasing the game as part of its G-MODE Archives+ label that releases mobile games for Switch and Steam .

Image via G-MODE's X/Twitter account ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. ©G-MODE Corporation

Monolith Soft, Namco , and Tom Create released the Xenosaga Pied Piper game for Vodaphone devices in 2004 and then on NTT Docomo 's i-mode service in 2006. The game has never been released officially in languages aside from Japanese.

The game is set 100 years before the events of the first game in the Xenosaga trilogy, and follows the character Ziggy from the trilogy when he was still a human. While the game will not have an English release, the game description on Steam is available in English and reads:

A special investigations chief is on the trail of the ruthless killer known as “Voyager”. What incident changed the fate of a once-human cyborg?

Monolith Soft released the three games in the trilogy in 2002, 2004, and 2006. The trilogy inspired the Xenosaga: The Animation series in 2005.

G-MODE has also announced that it will release the Namco Chronicle game and Digital Devil Saga Avatar Tuner A's Test Server Kanzenban game on Switch and Steam as part of the Archives+ label. Both of these games are also listed with Japanese interface support only.

Namco Chronicle Image via PR Times ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. ©G-MODE Corporation

Digital Devil Saga Avatar Tuner A's Test Server Kanzenban Image via PR Times © ATLUS © G-MODE Corporation

Digital Devil Saga Avatar Tuner A's Test Server Kanzenban is available on Switch and Steam now.