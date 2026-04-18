Criterion Channel Adds K-ON! Film in May

Film opened in Japan in 2011, also streams on

©kakifly‧Hobunsha/Sakura High Band

The's streaming serviceannounced on Thursday that it will add thefilm to its lineup in May.

HIDIVE began streaming the film in December 2023.

The movie depicts a story not told in the television series, and follows the five female members of Sakuragaoka High School's light music club on their graduation trip to England. The film opened in theaters in Japan in December 2011.

Criterion Channel began adding anime to the service in August 2025. The service added Gunbuster: The Movie and the first season of Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex in March, and added Gatchaman The Movie earlier this month.