Return of the Blossoming Blade Webtoon Resumes With Season 3

Webtoon has recorded approximately 3.9 million global subscribers, 2.1 billion cumulative views

Image via Naver Webtoon's website © Naver Webtoon

The webtoon Return of the Blossoming Blade officially resumed serialization on April 14, with a new animated trailer from Studio LICO released alongside its return.

The series is continuing with its latest arc following over a year of hiatus, marking the start of a new phase for the popular title. WEBTOON confirmed that the comeback is being rolled out simultaneously across seven language services, including Korean, English, and French. Before season 3, there was a three-week gap between the Korean and English platforms.

The Return of the Return!!



Return of the Blossoming Blade is BACK only on WEBTOON!

Return teaser drawn and animated by Studio LICO pic.twitter.com/fXo41Ujqo4 — WEBTOON (@webtoonofficial) April 14, 2026

The story of the martial arts webtoon reads:

When Cheongmyeong of the Mount Hua Sect awakens a hundred years in the future, his last memories are of a bloody battle against the Leader of the Demonic Cult, the evil Cheonma. The battle almost saw the end of the Ten Great Sects of ancient China, when Cheongmyeong ended the hard-fought struggle by striking down Cheonma. Soon after, he succumbed to his wounds, filled with regret at their pyrrhic victory. All is not lost, however, as he awakens to his second chance at life. Shocked to find his beloved Mount Hua Sect reduced to a mere shadow of itself in the present day, Cheongmyeong embarks on a journey to restore Mount Hua to its former glory.

Return of the Blossoming Blade has recorded approximately 3.9 million global subscribers and 2.1 billion cumulative views, establishing it as a major global IP.

In 2024, the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) announced that Return of the Blossoming Blade had emerged as the most popular title among South Korean webtoon readers.

Fans can read the webtoon on WEBTOON.

Source: WEBTOON 's X/Twitter account