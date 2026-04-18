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Dragon Ball's Lead Voice Masako Nozawa Finds Love in McDonald's Baki Dating Sim Spoof
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Renowned voice actor Masako Nozawa (Dragon Ball) is starring in her own dating sim game… sort of. McDonald's Japan spoofed the Baki martial arts manga as a dating sim game, starring Nozawa, as part of its Spring Chicken Tatsuta burger campaign on Friday. The fast food chain teased the "Baki de Koi Suru Tatsuta na Nozawa” (A Tatsuta Nozawa Finding Love with Baki) game with an illustration of Nozawa as herself, between Baki characters Baki Hanma and Kaiō Retsu.
McDonald's then posted a character profile, which confirms that Nozawa is not playing her Baki-Dou character Sabuko Tokugawa, but playing a (vaguely 16-bit) version of herself. According to the profile, the voice actor is a “sharp-witted athlete with a kind personality and the strongest voice.”
A 35-second video features Nozawa as the “strongest heroine” alongside Baki Hanma (voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki) and Kaiō Retsu (Rikiya Koyama):
バキで恋するタツタな野沢— マクドナルド (@McDonaldsJapan) April 17, 2026
序章「最強のヒロイン登場」#バキ恋 pic.twitter.com/ifwWtAjOIH
McDonald's Japan had teased the collaboration on Thursday with silhouettes of Nozawa, Baki Hanma, and Kaiō Retsu and two taglines: 'Drawn by the Chicken Tatsuta, the strongest men are coming,” and “Another strongest has appeared between the two."
The collaboration comes on the heels of the McDonalds's x Mobile Suit Gundam collaboration.
Sources: McDonald's Japan's X/Twitter account (link 2, link 3, link 4, link 5)