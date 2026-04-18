Dragon Ball's Lead Voice Masako Nozawa Finds Love in McDonald's Baki Dating Sim Spoof

Can Nozawa choose between Baki, Kaiō Retsu — and a chicken burger?

Renowned voice actor Masako Nozawa ( Dragon Ball ) is starring in her own dating sim game… sort of. McDonald's Japan spoofed the Baki martial arts manga as a dating sim game, starring Nozawa, as part of its Spring Chicken Tatsuta burger campaign on Friday. The fast food chain teased the " Baki de Koi Suru Tatsuta na Nozawa” (A Tatsuta Nozawa Finding Love with Baki ) game with an illustration of Nozawa as herself, between Baki characters Baki Hanma and Kaiō Retsu.

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McDonald's then posted a character profile, which confirms that Nozawa is not playing her Baki-Dou character Sabuko Tokugawa, but playing a (vaguely 16-bit) version of herself. According to the profile, the voice actor is a “sharp-witted athlete with a kind personality and the strongest voice.”

A 35-second video features Nozawa as the “strongest heroine” alongside Baki Hanma (voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki ) and Kaiō Retsu ( Rikiya Koyama ):

McDonald's Japan had teased the collaboration on Thursday with silhouettes of Nozawa, Baki Hanma, and Kaiō Retsu and two taglines: 'Drawn by the Chicken Tatsuta, the strongest men are coming,” and “Another strongest has appeared between the two."

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The collaboration comes on the heels of the McDonalds's x Mobile Suit Gundam collaboration.