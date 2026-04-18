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Make Your Own Apothecary Diaries Dishes With New Cookbook
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The Apothecary Diaries franchise unveiled the cover for the Maomao no Recipe (Maomao's Recipes) cookbook on Friday with the caption, “What is Maomao making on the cover…?” The cookbook will ship on May 13.
The franchise has announced the cookbook on March 12. It will come with 23 recipes for dishes that have appeared in the story, five newly written short stories by series creator Hyūganatsu, and the previously released short story “Cacao Kashi” (Cacao's Sweets). Original novel illustrator Touko Shino drew the new cover art above.
In fact, to promote the book, the staff posted the “Cacao Kashi” short story and its accompanying recipe for the first time online for free.
The cookbook will retail for 2,200 yen (about US$13.85) from publisher IMAGICA Infos and distributor Shufunotomo.
Sources: The Apothecary Diaries X/Twitter account (Link 2), PR Times via Nijimen