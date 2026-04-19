Korea Cartoonists Association to Hold Webtoon Forum on Cyberbullying, Mental Health

Webtoon artists like Super Pink, Raha Lee will present at event on April 24

Image via KCA's X/Twitter account © KCA

The Korea Cartoonists Association (KCA) will host its second Webtoon Forum of 2026 on April 24, focusing on cyberbullying and mental health issues faced by creators.

The event will take place at the Dariso Theater in Seoul and aims to address growing concerns over online harassment targeting webtoon artists. Industry observers have noted that malicious comments, criticism, and coordinated attacks on social media and platform comment sections are increasingly affecting creators' work.

The forum will also examine mental health challenges linked to long working hours, irregular schedules, and production pressure, framing them as broader industry issues rather than individual responsibility.

In the first session, webtoon creator Super Pink, known for The Chat of Joseon Dynasty, will present on cyberbullying and online harassment. The second session will feature creator Raha Lee, known for Nurse Sheena's Asylum Diary, discussing mental health among webtoon artists.

The first webtoon forum, held on March 13 focused on the impact of generative AI on creative workflows, copyright, and legal rights.

Sources: ZDNet Korea (Han-joon Kim)