'Covet the Scholar, Princess' Webtoon Confirmed for Live-Action Adaptation

Historical romance series combines palace intrigue with political drama

Image via Kakao Page Website © Kakao Entertianment

A live-action adaptation of the webtoon Covet the Scholar, Princess has been confirmed, with casting discussions underway.

According to a report from Korean entertainment media outlet OSEN on Saturday, actors Yeon-seok Yoo and Se-young Lee are in talks to star in the series and are positively reviewing their offers. If confirmed, this would mark their first project together.

Based on the webtoon of the same name, the series is a historical romance that combines palace intrigue with political drama. The story follows Princess Eun-myeong, who grows up isolated within the royal court and decides to pursue marriage with scholar Kim Seoyul after falling in love at first sight. Their relationship becomes entangled in long-standing family conflicts and power struggles.

Lee is expected to play the proactive and curious princess, while Yoo has been offered the role of Seoyul, a nobleman who distances himself despite her advances.

The series is in discussions for broadcast distribution. A release date has not yet been decided.

Currently, an official English version of the webtoon is not available.

Source: OSEN (Soo-jung Ha)