News
Jujutsu Kaisen Ranks #1 on Bookscan's February Adult Graphic Novel List in U.S.

posted on by Adriana Hazra
17 manga including Gachiakuta, Dandadan, Demon Slayer, The Summer Hikaru Died, Frieren, One Piece, more rank on list

81atf-l5vtl.sl1500-1
Image via Amazon
© Gege Akutami, Shueisha, Viz Media
The 29th volume of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for February.

This month's list featured 17 manga volumes, including:

NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings. This chart also does not include graphic novels classified for the children's market.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)

follow-up of Gachiakuta Ranks #1 on Bookscan's January Adult Graphic Novel List in U.S.
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives