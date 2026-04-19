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Jujutsu Kaisen Ranks #1 on Bookscan's February Adult Graphic Novel List in U.S.
posted on by Adriana Hazra
17 manga including Gachiakuta, Dandadan, Demon Slayer, The Summer Hikaru Died, Frieren, One Piece, more rank on list
The 29th volume of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for February.
This month's list featured 17 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 29
- #3 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #4 — Kei Urana's Gachiakuta volume 1
- #5 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 28
- #6 — Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan volume 17
- #7 — Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi volume 6
- #8 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #9 — Mokumokuren's The Summer Hikaru Died volume 1
- #10 — Kei Urana's Gachiakuta volume 2
- #11 — Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End volume 14
- #12 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 2
- #13 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26
- #14 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece Omnibus Edition volume 1
- #15 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 0: Blinding Darkness
- #18 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 25
- #19 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 3
- #20 — Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run hardcover volume 5
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings. This chart also does not include graphic novels classified for the children's market.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)