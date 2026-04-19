Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, More Manga Rank on NYT April Bestseller List

Image via Amazon © Tatsuki Fujimoto, Shueisha, Viz Media

The New York Times'

The 20th volume of'sranked at #2 onmonthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early April.

The manga on this month's list include:

The 29th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #2 in March. The first volume of Gachiakuta ranked at #10, the first volume of Jujutsu Kaisen at #12, and the 17th volume of DAN DA DAN at #13 in the same month.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.



Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list