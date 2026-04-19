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Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, More Manga Rank on NYT April Bestseller List

posted on by Adriana Hazra

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© Tatsuki Fujimoto, Shueisha, Viz Media
The 20th volume of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga ranked at #2 on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early April.

The manga on this month's list include:

The 29th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #2 in March. The first volume of Gachiakuta ranked at #10, the first volume of Jujutsu Kaisen at #12, and the 17th volume of DAN DA DAN at #13 in the same month.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list

follow-up of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gachiakuta, More Manga Rank on NYT Bestseller Lists in January-March
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