News
Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, More Manga Rank on NYT April Bestseller List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The 20th volume of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga ranked at #2 on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early April.
The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.
The manga on this month's list include:
- #2 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 20
- #4 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 29
- #5 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece volume 111
- #6 — Akira Toriyama and Toyotarō's Dragon Ball Super volume 24
- #8 — Kei Urana's Gachiakuta volume 1
- #9 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- 13 — Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7 — Steel Ball Run volume 6
- #14 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 28
The 29th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #2 in March. The first volume of Gachiakuta ranked at #10, the first volume of Jujutsu Kaisen at #12, and the 17th volume of DAN DA DAN at #13 in the same month.
The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.
Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list