Adult Manga Publisher FAKKU Addresses Payment Processor Issues, Investigates Additional Payment Options

Company stated longtime payment processor partner terminated its account without warning in late 2025

The founder and CEO of adult manga publisherannounced in a statement on Saturday it is looking into adding more payment methods for users in the midst of its ongoing discussions with payment processors. It is investigating implementing crypto, pre-paid cards, and a dedicated point system. The platform will also reinstate comments and reviews on the website in a limited form.

The company also gave a statement on the "broader industry trend" of online platforms encountering difficulties with payment processors and restrictions due to controversial content. FAKKU revealed a longtime payment processor partner terminated the company's account without warning "a few weeks before Christmas." The company cited "a fundamental misunderstanding of what anime and manga actually are" as well as new AI compliance systems as the cause.

The company added in the cases where issues have derived from a misunderstanding of what manga, anime, and hentai are, it is working to educate those companies and payment processors that it works with on "the specifics of Japanese media in our industry, and how they relate to FAKKU ."

FAKKU confirmed its belief in freedom of speech, stating it believes "all anime, manga, and hentai are a protected form of speech, regardless of whether they are available on FAKKU or any other platform."

FAKKU stated it will "never impose censorship on any creator we work with," and asked readers to support organizations like The Comic Book Legal Defense Fund.

Manga Planet closed its digital platform on March 31, 2026 due to "various circumstances like recent restrictions from payment processors and the changing online landscape." Manga Planet is shifting focus to its print releases through its label and futekiya imprints.

Manga Planet had announced in January 2025 that payment method provider Stripe would no longer make payments on Manga Planet due to R18 (Restricted 18+) content on the subscription service. Manga Planet 's account with Stripe was suspended and banned.

Over the past few years, numerous sites and services in Japan have had to disallow payments from various services such as Visa and Mastercard, due to customer payments being refused through those services. Such sites include, but are not limited to: Nico Nico, Melonbooks and Toranoana, DLSite (which also disallowed American Express ), Fantia, Manga Library Z, and Fanza, among others.

Source: FAKKU (Jacob)