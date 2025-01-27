Payment Method Provider Stripe to No Longer Work with Manga Planet Service

© Manga Planet

announced last week that payment method provider Stripe will no longer make payments ondue to R18 (Restricted 18+) content on the subscription service.'s account with stripe was suspended and banned.

Manga Planet Pass Holders (or "subscribers") will not get their Pass renewed. Users affected by the Stripe ban will have access to their Pass until the expiration date, but will not be able to use Stripe to renew their Pass or sign up for another one. Manga Planet stated that there may be issues when affected Passes are canceled. The company recommends that users switch to PayPal for its service.

The Manga Planet and futekiya manga subscription services combined their libraries into a single service under the Manga Planet brand in April 2023. The company launched an Android and iOS application for the new combined service that same year.

Over the past few years, numerous sites and services in Japan have had to disallow payments from various services such as Visa and Mastercard, due to customer payments being refused through those services. Such sites include, but are not limited to: Nico Nico, Melonbooks and Toranoana, DLSite (which also disallowed American Express ), Fantia, Manga Library Z, and Fanza, among others.

Niconico is ending its Niconico Shunga mature illustration service on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. JST. The company explained that it would be difficult to continue the service due to the current social environment and international situation.

Cietan Kitney, President of Visa Worldwide Japan, confirmed in December that while Visa wants to make its payment service available to legal and legitimate products and services as much as possible, it may sometimes decline purchases to "protect the brand."

Source: Manga Planet