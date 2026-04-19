Mission: Yozakura Family Anime Season 2 Casts Yume Miyamoto

Miyamoto voices gossip magazine reporter Jigokumimi no Usa in episode 30 on April 26

The staff for the anime of Hitsuji Gondaira 's Mission: Yozakura Family ( Yozakura-san Chi no Daisakusen ) manga announced on Sunday that Yume Miyamoto is joining the second season's cast as Jigokumimi no Usa, a reporter for the underground gossip magazine Spyday. They have exceptional hearing and communication abilities, and can extract information from a target for the magazine. The character will appear in the anime's next episode, episode 30, on April 26.

In addition, NBC Universal started streaming the anime's clean opening and ending sequences (without onscreen credits) with the opening theme song "What's 'KAZOKU'" (What's "Family") by the idol group Sakurazaka46 , and the ending theme song "Shalala" by musician Pilaf Alien .

Opening Sequence

Ending Sequence





Image courtesy of NBC Universal © 権平ひつじ/集英社・夜桜さんちの大作戦製作委員会・MBS

Disney describes the anime's story:

High school student Taiyou Asano has been socially inept ever since his family died in a car crash. The only person he can properly interact with is his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura—the head of the world's strongest family of spies. Mutsumi's eldest brother, Kyouichirou Yozakura, has been overprotective of her ever since he once rendered her severely injured. His love for Mutsumi is lethal, and Taiyou is his next target. To survive, Taiyou must marry Mutsumi and become a member of the Yozakura family. Thrown headfirst into chaos, Taiyou begins his journey to become a powerful spy in order to protect his wife and uncover the dark secrets of his past and the Yozakura family.

For the new season,, Mirai Minato is now the chief director of the anime at SILVER LINK , and is again overseeing the series scripts. Takahiro Nakatsugawa , who worked as a storyboard artist and episode director on the first season, is directing the anime. Other returning staff includes character designer Mizuki Takahashi , composer Kōji Fujimoto , and sound director Tōru Kanegae .

The second season premiered on April 12 on MBS , TBS , and 26 other affiliated channels during the "Nichigo" programming block, which runs on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. JST (4:00 a.m. EDT). Hulu streams the new season.

The first season premiered in Japan in April 2024 on MBS , TBS , and 26 of their affiliate channels. Disney streams the anime through the Hulu service with an English dub in the United States. The series also streams on Prime Video and Netflix in Japan.

Gondaira ( Demon Prince Poro's Diaries ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2019. The manga ended its serialization in January 2025. Shueisha published the 29th and final compiled book volume in March 2025.

Viz Media simultaneously published the manga in English digitally since its debut in Japan. Viz Media then began publishing volumes digitally in December 2020, and began releasing the series physically starting with the first volume in October 2022. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also released the manga digitally in English.

The franchise also includes several novels.