Hitsuji Gondaira's Mission: Yozakura Family Manga Ends

Series launched in August 2019, inspired TV anime last year with upcoming 2nd season in 2026

Image via Amazon © Hitsuji Gondaira, Shueisha, Viz Media

Mission: Yozakura Family

This year's eighth issue of'smagazine published the final chapter on Monday for's) manga. The magazine had teased on January 4 that the manga would reach its climax in the next chapter.

Shueisha will publish the 28th compiled book volume on February 4, and the 29th and final volume on March 4.

Gondaira ( Demon Prince Poro's Diaries ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in August 2019. Viz Media has been simultaneously publishing the manga in English digitally since its debut in Japan. Viz Media then began publishing compiled volumes digitally in December 2020, and began releasing the series physically starting with the first volume in October 2022.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also releases the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Taiyo Asano is a super shy high school student and the only person he can talk to is his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura. It turns out that Mutsumi is the daughter of the ultimate spy family! Even worse, Mutsumi is being harassed by her overprotective, nightmare of a brother, Kyoichiro. What drastic steps will Taiyo have to take to save Mutsumi?! A spy family comedy - the mission begins!

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in Japan in April 2024. Disney streams the anime through the Hulu service with an English dub in the United States. The series also streams on Prime Video and Netflix in Japan. A second season will premiere in 2026.

A novel in the franchise debuted in July 2023, and a second novel shipped in April 2024.

Gondaira won the 10th "Gold Future Cup" contest in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2015 with the one-shot "Genjūi Toteku" manga.

Source: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 8

dkbm9o01 pd dt end ies