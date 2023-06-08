Mission: Yozakura Family Manga Gets Novel

Novel ships on July 4

© Hitsuji Gondaira, Shueisha, Viz Media

Mission: Yozakura Family

Yozakura-ke Kansatsu Nikki

is listing an upcoming novel for's) manga that will ship on July 4. Denkieidō writes the novel, titled(Yozakura Family Observation Diary).

Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine launched the series in August 2019. Shueisha will release the 18th volume on July 4. Viz Media has been simultaneously publishing the manga in English digitally since its debut in Japan. Viz Media then began publishing compiled volumes digitally in December 2020, and began releasing the series physically starting with the first volume in October 2020.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also releases the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Taiyo Asano is a super shy high school student and the only person he can talk to is his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura. It turns out that Mutsumi is the daughter of the ultimate spy family! Even worse, Mutsumi is being harassed by her overprotective, nightmare of a brother, Kyoichiro. What drastic steps will Taiyo have to take to save Mutsumi?! A spy family comedy - the mission begins!

The manga is inspiring a television anime in 2024.

Gondaira launched the Demon Prince Poro's Diaries ( Poro no Ryūgakuki ) manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2017 and ended it in June 2017. Shueisha published the manga's second and final compiled book volume in August 2017. Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English as part of its "Jump Start" initiative.

Gondaira won the 10th "Gold Future Cup" contest in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2015 with the one-shot "Genjūi Toteku" manga.

Source: Jump J Books