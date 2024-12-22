Mission: Yozakura Family 2nd Season Anime Premieres in 2026

1st season premiered on April 7

The Jump Festa '25 event on Sunday revealed the super teaser visual and 2026 premiere for the second season of the anime of Hitsuji Gondaira 's Mission: Yozakura Family ( Yozakura-san Chi no Daisakusen ) manga.

©権平ひつじ／集英社・夜桜さんちの大作戦製作委員会

The first season premiered in Japan on April 7 on, and 26 of their affiliate channels. Disney streams the anime through theservice with an English dub in the United States. The series also streams on Prime Video andin Japan.

Disney describes the anime's story:

High school student Taiyou Asano has been socially inept ever since his family died in a car crash. The only person he can properly interact with is his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura—the head of the world's strongest family of spies. Mutsumi's eldest brother, Kyouichirou Yozakura, has been overprotective of her ever since he once rendered her severely injured. His love for Mutsumi is lethal, and Taiyou is his next target. To survive, Taiyou must marry Mutsumi and become a member of the Yozakura family. Thrown headfirst into chaos, Taiyou begins his journey to become a powerful spy in order to protect his wife and uncover the dark secrets of his past and the Yozakura family.

Mirai Minato ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World , BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. ) directed the first season and oversaw the series scripts at SILVER LINK . Mizuki Takahashi ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) was the character designer and chief animation director, and Kōji Fujimoto ( Ragna Crimson , Tearmoon Empire ) and Osamu Sasaki ( The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! , Ragna Crimson ) composed the music.

Gondaira ( Demon Prince Poro's Diaries ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2019.

Viz Media has been simultaneously publishing the manga in English digitally since its debut in Japan. Viz Media then began publishing compiled volumes digitally in December 2020, and began releasing the series physically starting with the first volume in October 2022. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also releases the manga digitally in English.

A novel in the franchise debuted in July 2023.