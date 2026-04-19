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Chainsaw Man Ranks #1 on Bookscan's March Adult Graphic Novel List in U.S.
posted on by Adriana Hazra
This month's list featured 19 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 20
- #2 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 29
- #3 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #4 — Kei Urana's Gachiakuta volume 1
- #5 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece volume 111
- #6 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 28
- #7 — Toyotarō and Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball Super volume 24
- #8 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece Omnibus Edition volume 1
- #9 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #10 — Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run hardcover volume 6
- #12 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 2
- #13 — Mokumokuren's The Summer Hikaru Died volume 1
- #14 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 0: Blinding Darkness
- #15 —Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26
- #16 —Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 25
- #17 —Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 3
- #18 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 27
- #19 — Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run hardcover volume 1
- #20 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 4: I'm Gonna Kill You
The 15th volume of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean manhwa ranked at #11 in this month's list. The volume is the second volume of side stories after the conclusion of the main story, and the art is credited to "Disciples" at REDICE Studio.
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings. This chart also does not include graphic novels classified for the children's market.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)