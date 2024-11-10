Melonbooks Dōjinshi Store Chain to Halt Visa/Mastercard Payments on December 19

Image via Melonbooks' website © MELONBOOKS Inc.

store chainannounced on Friday that it will suspend the use of Visa and Mastercard payments starting on December 19. The chain encourages customers to use JCB andcards or other payment methods on its online shopping service for items shipping after December 19.

Melonbooks added that its physical store branches are working to resume Visa and Mastercard payments sometime after mid-December. Additionally, the chain plans to introduce a new in-store payment service called Melob Tenpo Kessai (Melob Store Payment). The service would allow customers to submit payments at a physical Melonbooks store for orders made on its online shopping service.

Manga Toshokan Z (Manga Library Z), a digital service for publishing rare out-of-print manga for free, announced on November 5 that it is shutting down on November 26, due to issues with credit card companies and a termination of all payment services. Manga creator Ken Akamatsu ( Love Hina , Negima! ) founded the service originally known as J-Comi's "Zeppan Manga Toshokan" in 2011 and launched a beta test of the site in 2010. The advertising revenue-based service distributes hard-to-find manga and publishes it for free, returning the revenue to the original creators.