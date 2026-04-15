Future GPX Cyber Formula Series Gets New Short Anime Sequel, Game

Promo video, visual commemorates series' 35th anniversary

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced on Wednesday that the Future GPX Cyber Formula series is getting a new short anime, a direct sequel to the 1998 Future GPX Cyber Formula Sin anime. The series is also getting a new game titled Future GPX Cyber Formula Spiral . The company unveiled a promotional video and visual by character designer Takahiro Yoshimatsu to commemorate the series' 35th anniversary. The video recaps the series, but also includes a teaser look at the new anime:

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © Sunrise

Bandai Namco Filmworks also unveiled the design for the anime's new Zenith Asurada AKF-S0/G designed by the series' mechanical designer Shōji Kawamori .

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © Sunrise

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © Sunrise

The upcoming short anime's staff includes veterans and new members. According to the staff, the upcoming short uses hand-drawn animation and no CG.

The new racing game features an original storyline with supervision by the series' general director Mitsuo Fukuda .

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © Sunrise

Bandai Entertainment released the Future GPX Cyber Formula anime as a complete collection on DVD in November 2003. The company described the story:

Cyber Formula is the future of Grand Prix auto racing where a mix of skilled driving and advance technology ultimately determines who wins and loses. Kazami Hayato is thrust into the fast paced world of Cyber Formula racing when he accidentally becomes imprinted to Team Sugo's Asurada GSX after recovering the racecar from would-be thieves. Now he must prove to himself and to his teammates that he can compete with the best racers in the world. Step into the world of Cyber Formula and prepare yourself for the fast lane.

The Future GPX Cyber Formula television anime aired in Japan in 1991. The anime had four OVA sequels: Future GPX Cyber Formula 11 beginning in 1992, Future GPX Cyber Formula Zero in 1994, Future GPX Cyber Formula Saga in 1996, and Future GPX Cyber Formula Sin in 1998. A compilation OVA titled Future GPX Cyber Formula: Early Days Renewal debuted in 1996.

The anime has inspired games that were originally created as fan works without copyright, but are now authorized and advertised on the official site.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.