Food Wars, Kuroko's Basketball Authors Each Launch New Manga in Shonen Jump

This year's 18th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that storywriter Yūto Tsukuda and artist Shun Saeki will launch a new manga titled Tenmaku Cinema in the magazine's 19th issue on April 10. The manga will center on a movie-loving high school student named Hajime.

Tenmaku Cinema is the first of four new manga that will launch in Weekly Shonen Jump . Kuroko's Basketball manga creator Tadatoshi Fujimaki will launch the Kiruao manga in the magazine's 20th issue on April 17. Additionally, Jun Kirarazaka ( Bone Collection ) will launch the Doretry manga in the 23rd issue on May 8, and Kōta Kawae will launch the Nue no Onmyōji (Nue Diviner) manga in this year's 24th issue on May 15.

© Yūto Tsukuda, Shun Saeki, Shueisha

Weekly Shonen Jump

Shueisha

Tsukuda and Saeki launched themanga inin 2012, and ended the series after a three-chapter epilogue in August 2019. Chefis credited for cooperation for the manga.released chapters of the manga weekly in English on its app and website, and also releases the manga's compiled book volumes in English.also published the manga digitally in English on itsservice.

The manga inspired five television anime seasons, several OVAs and specials, and a spinoff manga.

Tsukuda and Saeki collaborated with writer NisiOisin to publish a one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in September 2019, and then published another one-shot in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2020.

Fujimaki launched the Robot × Laserbeam manga in March 2017, and ended the seven-volume series in June 2018. Viz Media published the manga digitally in English.

Fujimaki serialized his Kuroko's Basketball manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2008-2014. The manga inspired three television anime series, two compilation anime films, a new anime film, a sequel manga, a light novel, a spinoff manga, and a series of stage plays. Viz Media also published the manga in English.

Fujimaki published a one-shot in Weekly Shonen Jump in January 2020, and then published an "academy comedy action" one-shot manga with a title similar to the new manga, "Kiruaoharu," in December 2021.

Image via Shonen Jump 's website