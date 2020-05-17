Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Duo Publish 1-Shot in Shonen Jump on May 25

This year's 24th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma manga creators Yūto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki will publish a one-shot in the magazine's 25th issue on May 25. The one-shot is titled "Yūgen to Jorei Gakkyū" (Yūgen and the Class of Female Spirits). The story centers on an issue that crops up at a girls high school for young women from very prominent families. The one-shot will have 49 pages including a color page.

Tsukuda and Saeki launched Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and ended the series after a three-chapter epilogue last August. Chef Yuki Morisaki is credited for cooperation for the manga. Viz Media released chapters of the manga weekly in English on its app and website, and also releases the manga's compiled book volumes in English. Shueisha also publishes the manga digitally in English on its MANGA Plus service.

The manga previously inspired four television anime series, and a fifth season premiered on April 10. The show was first delayed in mid-April, and will be delayed further "until July or later" due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Tsukuda and Saeki collaborated with writer NisiOisin to publish a one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump last September.