DMM Establishes Animation Production Company CUE

Internet service and game developerestablished a new "CUE" animation production company on Thursday. The name comes both from a cue stick used in billiards and the word "Cue" being used at the start of recording.

Production I.G 's former executive officer and production manager Rui Kuroki will serve as the new company's president and CEO. The company aims to provide a higher quality of animation, in response to the growing popularity of anime worldwide.

DMM established the " DMM Pictures " animation label in March 2017. The label participates in the anime industry as a license business and as part of anime production committees. The company has been involved in the production of anime series such as Fire Force , Inuyashiki Last Hero , Rent-A-Girlfriend , and Blue Period . DMM Pictures is also credited with the original planning of it and TROYCA 's original anime series Shinobi no Ittoki , which premiered in October 2022.

Kuroki's animation producer credits include the Psycho-Pass 3 , Kuroko's Basketball , Bungaku Shōjo , Blue Spring Ride , and B: The Beginning anime.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web