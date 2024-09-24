Decapolice Game Gets TV Anime, PC Version, Delay to 2026

Level 5 revealed on Tuesday during the LEVEL5 VISION 2024 TO THE WORLD'S CHILDREN online event a new trailer for its DECAPOLICE crime suspense role-playing game. The company announced that the game is getting a television anime that will premiere at the same time as the game, which has a new release window of 2026 following another delay. The game is also now getting a release for PC via Steam in addition to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. The video reveals and previews the theme song "City of Love" by MARiA ( GARNiDELiA ):

The game was originally scheduled for release in 2023, before getting delayed to 2025.

The game stars Harvard Marks, a rookie detective assigned to the Broadstone Police Center's Special Investigation Unit. The center uses a detective training simulator called Decasim, which creates a virtual world that completely copies reality. However, a mysterious hacker has transformed all the characters in Decasim into puppets.

Players solve cases by investigating crime scenes and analyzing evidence. After resolving the culprit's identity, players may have to face them in tactical operations, which may involve the criminal manifesting a Crime Beast.

Source: LEVEL5 VISION 2024 TO THE WORLD'S CHILDREN stream