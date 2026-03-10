Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Switch 2 Game's Trailer Reveals May 21 Release

Video previews Yoshi's creature discovery

Nintendo began streaming on Tuesday, Mar10 Day, a trailer for the Yoshi and the Mysterious Book game, and it reveals that it will release the game on Nintendo Switch 2 on May 21. The video previews the game's creature discovery:

In the game, Yoshi jumps into a magical book. While inside the book, Yoshi and the world adopt an artstyle that resembles a hand-drawn picture book. Yoshi can carry other creatures on its back to gain abilities.

Yoshi's previous game Yoshi's Crafted World launched for Nintendo Switch in March 2019.

Mario's dinosaur companion Yoshi first appeared in Super Mario World for Super Nintendo in 1990. Yoshi's first starring role in a platformer game was in Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island for SNES in 1995. Yoshi's Story then launched for Nintendo 64 in 1997. Yoshi has starred in multiple games since, and has also appeared in mainline Super Mario games and spinoffs such as Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros. .