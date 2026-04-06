Switch Manga Creator Duo naked ape Launch New Manga on April 14

"The Story of How My Husband Was at the Gates of Death, So I Went to the Afterlife to Get Him Back"

The official X/Twitter account for Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine revealed on Monday that manga duo naked ape will launch a new manga titled Otto ga Shinikaketa Node, Ano Yo ni Tsuremodoshi ni Itta Hanashi ~Shinigami Guide to Meikai e, Tamashii no Kyūshutsu Mission~ (The Story of How My Husband Was at the Gates of Death, So I Went to the Afterlife to Get Him Back ~Going to the Underworld With the Reaper as My Guide, on a Mission to Rescue a Soul) in Kodansha 's Comic Days app on April 14. Fortune teller Kihoko Nishi is credited with the original concept.

The naked ape manga creator duo consists of Otoh Saki and Tomomi Nakamura . The pair ended their Samurai ga Tensei Shitara Idol ni Natta Hanashi (The Story of How a Samurai Was Reincarnated and Became an Idol) manga in September 2021. The duo launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine in April 2019.

The pair ended their manga for the Bokura no Sennen to Kimi ga Shinu Made no 30-ka Kan (Our Millennium and the 30 Days Until You Die) project in June 2024. The manga launched in Monthly Princess in June 2021. The project inspired both a live-action film adaptation and a stage play in October 2023 and September 2023, respectively.

Viz Media published 13 volumes of naked ape 's Switch manga from its original 2002-2008 run. The manga inspired a two-episode video anime series in 2008 and 2009. Coamix and Imagineer 's MangaHot app and website are publishing naked ape 's Suicide Line and Boy Psycho manga in English.

Source: Monthly Comic Sirius X/Twitter account