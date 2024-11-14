Coamix's MangaHot Adds 'Farewell, My Odin', TENGEN: Hero Wars, More Manga in English

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Coamix and Imagineer 's MangaHot app and website announced that it has added four manga series in English on September 9.

Image via Coamix's X/Twitter account © Chihiro Yoshioka, Coamix

Odin no Shūsō

Title:Author:Synopsis: In early 11th-Century England, Luke, a boy raised by wolves, meets Father Crowley. With the help of Crowley's love, Luke rediscovers his humanity. But then the Vikings attacked... So begins the saga of vengeance by the man the Vikings would come to call "Odin Hildólfr (War Wolf)."

The manga launched in Coamix 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in June 2023, and ended on October 25. Coamix will publish the manga's third and final compiled book volume on December 20.

Titan Manga also licensed the manga and will release the first volume in English on February 25.

Image via Coamix's X/Twitter account © Yasu Hiromoto, Kubaru Sakanoichi, Coamix

TENGEN: Hero Wars

Title:Authors:(story),(art)Synopsis: Nobunaga Oda was a high school student who loved heroes, until one day, he and his sister end up in another world. There, they found a world at war, divided among all the greats and heroes of history. So begins the greatest war of all time, where only the mightiest hero will triumph...

Hiromoto and Sakanoichi launched the manga in Monthly Comic Zenon in 2021. Coamix will publish the manga's seventh volume in Japan on November 20.

Titan Manga also releases the manga in English.

Image via Coamix's X/Twitter account © naked ape, Coamix

Title:Author:Synopsis: Kuroda is a homicide investigator who was locked inside a house with his dead family for days as a child. The trauma left him with the ability to pick up the scent of a dead body quicker than anyone else could. Kuroda is assigned to the "Special Search & Investigations Office," aka the "S&I Office," a new team created within the MPD to investigate unique missing persons cases, where he meets a brilliant criminal profiler named Ikaga... The man who can find dead bodies the quickest, and the man who can arrive at the perp the quickest. The living and the dead meet in this police suspense story!

Manga creator duo naked ape launched the manga in Coamix 's Comic Tatan in January 2019, and it ended in June 2020. Coamix published the manga's first and second compiled book volume in June 2019 and February 2020, respectively. Takeshobo published the third and final volume in September 2020.

Image via Coamix's X/Twitter account © naked ape, Coamix

Boy Psycho

naked ape

Title:Author:Synopsis: Reishin Amo's life turns around when his mother marries into the wealthy Kakurai family. But it turns out that the Kakurai family are hitmen by trade... And his new stepbrother Garaku is a psychopath who kills for sport! Now Reishin and his sister Sarasa are his targets...

naked ape launched the manga on Kakao Japan 's Piccoma website in July 2022. Coamix published the manga's first compiled book volume in February 2023, and the series ended in its fourth and final volume, which released on September 20.

MangaHot also added the adult manga Secret Girl through the Filter by Suzu Ōmi on October 31.