Chihiro Yoshioka's 'Farewell, My Odin' Manga Ends

The December issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's) manga on October 25.

Titan Manga licensed the manga and will release the first compiled book volume in English on February 25. Titan Manga describes the series:

Unleash the wrath of the “War-Wolf” - epic battles between mighty warriors in a bygone era.

Against the backdrop of the harsh 11th century England, emerges a blood-soaked saga of violence and vengeance. Chihiro Yoshioka 's Farewell, My Odin intricately weaves the story Luke, who faces hardships from birth but overcomes the suffering he endures to become one of the most feared and powerful warriors in the land.

Embark on a tumultuous journey with the young boy, which begins in the wilderness where he nurtures his animality as a part of the wolf pack. In the medieval realm, survival demands savagery and cunning, skills that he has learned through affliction. But once he meets a warm-hearted priest, he regains his finds solace in his new family and regains his humanity.

However, tragedy strikes at the hands of vicious Vikings, the humanity Luke had found has now been shattered. Follow Luke's transformation from an innocent boy to the fearsome “War-Wolf” Odin, driven by a thirst for revenge against a ruthless opposition.

Enthusiasts of historical thrillers seeking immersive adventures in bygone eras, and those drawn to formidable protagonists driven by vengeance, will be enthralled by this violent tale of revenge. Fans of Viking lore will also be engrossed in the ferocity and turmoil of ancient conflicts, as it is combined with the stunning and chaotic art associated with Seinen manga.