SUPER HXEROS' Ryōma Kitada Launches New Manga on Shonen Jump+

Manga centers on college student who can return to high school life in his dreams

© 2017 Ryoma Kitada

Shueisha

Yumeochi: Yume de Bokura wa Koi ni Ochiru

This year's ninth issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that manga creatorwill launch a new manga on'swebsite and app on February 5 titled(Yumeochi: In Dreams We Fall in Love).

The "high school do-over romantic comedy" manga centers on Chōno, a college student who regrets his life in high school. He comes across a mysterious book that allows him to return to his real high school days while he is dreaming.

Shueisha will publish new chapters weekly.

Kitada launched the SUPER HXEROS ( Dokyū Hentai HxEros ) manga (pictured right) in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in April 2017, and ended the series in February 2021. The manga has 12 total volumes. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

