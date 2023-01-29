News
SUPER HXEROS' Ryōma Kitada Launches New Manga on Shonen Jump+
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Manga centers on college student who can return to high school life in his dreams
This year's ninth issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that manga creator Ryōma Kitada will launch a new manga on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website and app on February 5 titled Yumeochi: Yume de Bokura wa Koi ni Ochiru (Yumeochi: In Dreams We Fall in Love).
The "high school do-over romantic comedy" manga centers on Chōno, a college student who regrets his life in high school. He comes across a mysterious book that allows him to return to his real high school days while he is dreaming.
Shueisha will publish new chapters weekly.
Kitada launched the SUPER HXEROS (Dokyū Hentai HxEros) manga (pictured right) in Shueisha's Jump SQ. magazine in April 2017, and ended the series in February 2021. The manga has 12 total volumes. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.
The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.
Source: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 9