Ryōma Kitada Launches New Romantic Fantasy Battle Manga

Sakigake no Hanamiko debuts on July 22

Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket announced on X/Twitter on July 13 that Ryōma Kitada ( SUPER HXEROS ) will launch a new series titled Sakigake no Hanamiko (Leading Flower Maiden) on the platform on July 22.

Kitada describes the series as a romantic comedy in a Japanese-style fantasy battle series.

Kitada launched the Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You ( Yumeochi: Yume de Bokura wa Koi ni Ochiru ) manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in February 2023, and ended the manga on November 2.

Kitada launched the SUPER HXEROS ( Dokyū Hentai HxEros ) manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in April 2017, and ended the series in February 2021. The manga has 12 total volumes. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.