The Bugle Call: Song of War Manga Moves to Jump SQ. Rise

Next chapter publishes in July

Image via Amazon Japan © Shueisha, Mozuku Sora, Higoro Tōmori

The May issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine announced on Friday Mozuku Sora and Higoro Tōmori 's The Bugle Call: Song of War ( Sensō Kyōshitsu ) manga will end its serialization in the magazine and move to the seasonal Jump SQ. RISE magazine. Shueisha will publish the next chapter in the Summer issue in July. The magazine also stated the manga has an "important announcement" planned.

Viz Media publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Left for dead after a battle, Luca is saved by the mysterious Pontiff and learns he is not the only person with unusual powers. The Pontiff has formed a special team of Branch-hexed individuals he plans to use to help him defeat rival empires—and Luca learns that his powers, rather than being an escape from the battlefield, now force him to be a muse of massacre.

Sora and Tōmori launched the series in Shueisha 's Jump Square magazine in June 2022. Shueisha shipped the 13th compiled book volume on February 4. Shueisha had stated last September the manga was headed toward its "final battle."

Viz Media released the fifth volume in English on February 3.