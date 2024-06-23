'As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill' Anime Gets 2nd Season in Fall

Teaser, key visual revealed

The staff for the television anime of Miraijin A 's (also known as Jinei Mirai's) As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World ( Tensei Kizoku Kantei Sukiru de Nariagaru - Jakushō Ryōchi o Uketsuidanode, Yūshūna Jinzai o Fuyashite Itara, Saikyō Ryōchi ni Natteta ) light novel series announced on Sunday that the anime will get a second television season this fall. (The first season ended on the same day.) The staff also released a new teaser promotional video and key visual.

The new season will air in the "Agaru Anime" timeslot on CBC , TBS , and 26 other affiliated channels across Japan.

The series stars:

Takao Kato ( To Love-Ru , Zoids ) directs the anime at Studio Mother . Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) handles the series composition. Yūko Yahiro ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) designs the characters. Toshiki Kameyama ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) is the sound director. Kujira Yumemi ( In the Land of Leadale ) composes the music.

The anime premiered on April 7 as the debut series for the new "Agaru Anime" programming block on CBC , TBS , and 26 other affiliated networks. The block airs every Sunday at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT) with the theme of presenting anime from Nagoya to the rest of Japan and the world.

Kodansha USA has licensed Inoue's manga adaptation and light novel series (under its Vertical imprint). The company describes the story:

One day when leaving work, Ars Louvent dies and is reborn as a weak aristocrat in another world. Using his “Appraisal” skill, which lets him see the stats of others, he recruits the best people to his side in order to turn his country's fortunes around. Based on a hit light novel with over 30 million online views in Japan!

The light novel series debuted in October 2019 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website. Kodansha released the fifht novel in the series with illustrations by jimmy in July 2023. The manga adaptation launched in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket in June 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume in November 2023.