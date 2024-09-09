'As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill' Anime's 2nd Season Reveals September 29 Debut in New Video

The staff for the television anime of Miraijin A 's (also known as Jinei Mirai's) As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World ( Tensei Kizoku Kantei Sukiru de Nariagaru - Jakushō Ryōchi o Uketsuidanode, Yūshūna Jinzai o Fuyashite Itara, Saikyō Ryōchi ni Natteta ) light novel series revealed the first promotional video on Monday for the show's second season. The below video reveals the show's September 29 debut on the "Agaru Anime" timeslot on CBC , TBS , and 26 other affiliated channels across Japan.

The video also reveals and previews PassCode 's opening theme song "SKILLAWAKE." Yuki Tanaka performs the ending theme song "Familiar."

The video reveals three new cast members (character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Sho Nogami as Lenge Saremakia

Image via Appraisal Skill anime's website ©未来人A・講談社／鑑定スキルで成り上がる製作委員会

Kōji Yusa as Chacma Drees

Image via Appraisal Skill anime's website ©未来人A・講談社／鑑定スキルで成り上がる製作委員会

Yuki Tanaka as Selena Bandol

Image via Appraisal Skill anime's website ©未来人A・講談社／鑑定スキルで成り上がる製作委員会

The series stars:

Takao Kato ( To Love-Ru , Zoids ) directs the anime at Studio Mother . Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) handles the series composition. Yūko Yahiro ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) designs the characters. Toshiki Kameyama ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) is the sound director. Kujira Yumemi ( In the Land of Leadale ) composes the music.

The first anime season premiered on April 7 as the debut series for the new "Agaru Anime" programming block on CBC , TBS , and 26 other affiliated networks. The block airs every Sunday at 11:30 p.m. JST (10:30 a.m. EDT) with the theme of presenting anime from Nagoya to the rest of Japan and the world.

Kodansha USA has licensed Inoue's manga adaptation and light novel series (under its Vertical imprint). The company describes the story:

One day when leaving work, Ars Louvent dies and is reborn as a weak aristocrat in another world. Using his “Appraisal” skill, which lets him see the stats of others, he recruits the best people to his side in order to turn his country's fortunes around. Based on a hit light novel with over 30 million online views in Japan!

The light novel series debuted in October 2019 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website. Kodansha publishes the light novel series with illustrations by jimmy . The manga adaptation launched in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket in June 2020.