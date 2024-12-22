'As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill' Anime Gets 3rd Season

Season 2 ended on Sunday with announcement

The television anime of Miraijin A 's (also known as Jinei Mirai's) As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World ( Tensei Kizoku Kantei Sukiru de Nariagaru - Jakushō Ryōchi o Uketsuidanode, Yūshūna Jinzai o Fuyashite Itara, Saikyō Ryōchi ni Natteta ) light novel series ended its second season on Sunday with a promotional video announcing a third season. The anime's Studio Mother and the novels' illustrator jimmy presented illustrations to celebrate the announcement:

One day when leaving work, Ars Louvent dies and is reborn as a weak aristocrat in another world. Using his “Appraisal” skill, which lets him see the stats of others, he recruits the best people to his side in order to turn his country's fortunes around. Based on a hit light novel with over 30 million online views in Japan!

has licensed Inoue's manga adaptation and light novel series (under itsimprint). The company describes the story:

The series stars:

Takao Kato ( To Love-Ru , Zoids ) directed the second seaosn at Studio Mother , and Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) oversaw the series scripts. Yūko Yahiro ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) designed the characters. Toshiki Kameyama ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) directed the sound, and Kujira Yumemi ( In the Land of Leadale ) composed the music.

The first anime season premiered on April 7 as the debut series for the new "Agaru Anime" programming block on CBC , TBS , and 26 other affiliated networks. The block airs every Sunday at 11:30 p.m. JST with the theme of presenting anime from Nagoya to the rest of Japan and the world.

The second season premiered in Japan on September 29, and ended with the 24th episode on Sunday. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The light novel series debuted in October 2019 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website. Kodansha publishes the light novel series with illustrations by jimmy . The manga adaptation launched in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket in June 2020.

