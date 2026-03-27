North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 22-28

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date

Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring GN 4 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

Always a Catch! How I Punched My Way into Marrying a Prince GN 6 Cite Square Enix Manga US$7.99 March 24

The Anemone Feels the Heat GN 3 AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra GN 5 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

Bad Girl GN 1 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

The Barbarian's Bride GN 6 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 24

Battlefront of the Great Powers GN 1 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

Be My Worst Nightmare! GN 4 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

Blend S GN 4 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

Common-Sense Monster GN 2 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody GN 18 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

The Demons Are Planning Something Good ! GN 2 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

Dragon Head Omnibus GN 2 Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 24

Dragon Quest: The Mark of Erdrick GN 3 Please Square Enix Manga US$15.99 March 24

Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree GN 8 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest GN 16 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 24

The Eternal Fool's Words of Wisdom: A Pawsitively Fantastic Adventure GN 8 Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 25

Excellent Property, Rejects for Residents GN 5 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

The Fiancée Chosen by the Ring GN 7 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

Fluffy Café in Another World GN 1 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 24

Gals Can’t Be Kind to Otaku!? GN 2 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

Game of Familia GN 8 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

A Good-Natured Craftsman Leisurely Travels Through Another World GN 3 Please alphapolis US$8.14 March 27

His Little Amber GN 1 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 24

Hollow Regalia GN 2 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

HOOL!GAN'S GN 2 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 24

How to Love a Loser GN 1 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

I May Be a Forty-something Old Guy, but Some Goddess Gave Me Nine Cheat Abilities! GN 3 Please alphapolis US$8.14 March 27

I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl GN 10 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 24

I'm Going to Show Them With A Gorgeous Divorce! GN 3 Please alphapolis US$8.14 March 27

It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love GN 5 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 24

It’s All Your Fault GN 3 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History GN 4 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run GN 6 Please Viz Media US$16.99 March 24

Just Like Mona Lisa GN 8 Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 March 24

Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 11 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 24

Kunon the Sorcerer Can See GN 2 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru GN 11 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 24

A Livid Lady's Guide to Getting Even: How I Crushed My Homeland with My Mighty Grimoires GN 7 Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 25

Lycoris Recoil Official Comic Anthology: Reload GN 2 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

The Margrave's Daughter & the Enemy Prince GN 7 Please Tokyopop US$7.99 March 24

mono GN 4 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

Nezumi's First Love GN 3 Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 March 24

No Game, No Life Chapter 2: Eastern Union Arc GN 3 Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 24

An Observation Log of My Wife Who Calls Herself a Villainess GN 3 Please alphapolis US$8.14 March 27

On and Off: Work-Life Imbalance GN 3 Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 March 24

A Pen, Handcuffs, and a Common-Law Marriage GN 1 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

Perfectly Fine on My Own, So My Fiancé Can Twist in the Wind GN 1 Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 March 24

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Chapter 4: The Sanctuary and the Witch of Greed GN 10 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

Reincarnated old hag can't leave things alone! - second life of a former unscrupulous empress- GN 7 Please alphapolis US$8.14 March 27

Reincarnation Coliseum GN 3 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

Rock is a Lady’s Modesty GN 2 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts Heir: White Rabbit and the Prince of Beasts GN 3 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

Sailor Zombie GN 4 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

Secrets of the Silent Witch GN 5 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

Shangri-La Frontier GN 24 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 24

Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 14 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 24

Spy Classroom 3rd Period: Forgetter GN 2 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

Statues: Junji Ito Story Collection GN Please Yen Press US$16.99 March 24

Stray Cat & Wolf GN 4 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

Sweet Heat Before Falling in Love: The CEO and His Fated Omega GN 4 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 24

The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage , but an appraiser- GNs 6-7 Please alphapolis US$8.14 each March 27

A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 17 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

This is No Time for the Villainess to Bully the Heroine! GNs 1-3 Please alphapolis US$8.14 each March 27

Time Stop Hero GN 17 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy GN 14 Please alphapolis US$8.14 March 27

Versus GN 5 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 24

The Water Magician GN 6 Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 25

The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap GN 5 Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24