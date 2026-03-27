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North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 22-28

posted on by Alex Mateo
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Loner Life in Another World anime; Fluffy Café in Another World, Statues: Junji Ito Story Collection manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Himouto! Umaruchan Season 1 Collection BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 March 24
Loner Life in Another World Limited Edition Steelbook BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$99.98 March 24
RWBY: Volume 9 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$24.95 March 24
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off BDPlease Universal US$28.98 March 24

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring Graphic Novel (GN) 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
Always a Catch! How I Punched My Way into Marrying a Prince GN 6Cite Square Enix Manga US$12.99 March 24
The Anemone Feels the Heat GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 24
Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
Bad Girl GN 1Please Yen Press US$17.00 March 24
The Barbarian's Bride GN 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 24
Battlefront of the Great Powers GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
Be My Worst Nightmare! GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
Becoming a Princess Knight and Working at a Yuri Brothel GN 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 24
Blend S GN 4Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 24
Blue Lock GN 28Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 24
Common-Sense Monster GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody GN 18Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
The Demons Are Planning Something Good! GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
Dragon Head Omnibus GN 2Please Vertical US$29.95 March 24
Dragon Quest: The Mark of Erdrick GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$24.99 March 24
Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree GN 8Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
Excellent Property, Rejects for Residents GN 5Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 24
The Fiancée Chosen by the Ring GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
Fluffy Café in Another World GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 24
Gals Can’t Be Kind to Otaku!? GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
Game of Familia GN 8Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
Hollow Regalia GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
His Little Amber GN 1Please Seven Seas US$15.99 March 24
HOOL!GAN'S GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 24
How to Love a Loser GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
I Have a Crush at Work GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 March 24
I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl GN 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 24
It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 24
It’s All Your Fault GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run GN 6 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$25.00 March 24
Just Like Mona Lisa GN 8Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 March 24
Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 24
A Kiss with a Cat Omnibus GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$24.99 March 24
Kunon the Sorcerer Can See GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru GN 11Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 24
Lycoris Recoil Official Comic Anthology: Reload GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
The Margrave's Daughter & the Enemy Prince GN 7Please Tokyopop US$13.99 March 24
mono GN 4Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 24
Nezumi's First Love GN 3Please Vertical US$13.95 March 24
No Game, No Life Chapter 2: Eastern Union Arc GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
On and Off: Work-Life Imbalance GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 March 24
A Pen, Handcuffs, and a Common-Law Marriage GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Chapter 4: The Sanctuary and the Witch of Greed GN 10Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
Reincarnation Coliseum GN 3Please Yen Press US$14.00 March 24
Rock is a Lady’s Modesty GN 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 24
Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts Heir: White Rabbit and the Prince of Beasts GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
Secrets of the Silent Witch GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 14Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 24
Spy Classroom 3rd Period: Forgetter GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
Statues: Junji Ito Story Collection GNPlease Yen Press US$25.00 March 24
Stray Cat & Wolf GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
Sweet Heat Before Falling in Love: The CEO and His Fated Omega GN 4Please Seven Seas US$15.99 March 24
A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 17Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
Tokyo Tarareba Girls Returns 2 GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 March 24
Tune In to the Midnight Heart GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 24
The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
With You, Our Love Will Make it Through GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 24
You Must Be This Tall to Propose! GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 March 24

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Always a Catch! How I Punched My Way into Marrying a Prince GN 6Cite Square Enix Manga US$7.99 March 24
The Anemone Feels the Heat GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Bad Girl GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
The Barbarian's Bride GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 24
Battlefront of the Great Powers GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Be My Worst Nightmare! GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Blend S GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 25
Common-Sense Monster GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody GN 18Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
The Demons Are Planning Something Good! GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Dragon Head Omnibus GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 24
Dragon Quest: The Mark of Erdrick GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$15.99 March 24
Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 24
The Eternal Fool's Words of Wisdom: A Pawsitively Fantastic Adventure GN 8Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 25
Excellent Property, Rejects for Residents GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
The Fiancée Chosen by the Ring GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Fluffy Café in Another World GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 24
Gals Can’t Be Kind to Otaku!? GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Game of Familia GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
A Good-Natured Craftsman Leisurely Travels Through Another World GN 3Please alphapolis US$8.14 March 27
His Little Amber GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 24
Hollow Regalia GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
HOOL!GAN'S GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 24
How to Love a Loser GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
I May Be a Forty-something Old Guy, but Some Goddess Gave Me Nine Cheat Abilities! GN 3Please alphapolis US$8.14 March 27
I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 24
I'm Going to Show Them With A Gorgeous Divorce! GN 3Please alphapolis US$8.14 March 27
It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 24
It’s All Your Fault GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run GN 6Please Viz Media US$16.99 March 24
Just Like Mona Lisa GN 8Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 March 24
Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 24
Kunon the Sorcerer Can See GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 24
A Livid Lady's Guide to Getting Even: How I Crushed My Homeland with My Mighty Grimoires GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 25
Lycoris Recoil Official Comic Anthology: Reload GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
The Margrave's Daughter & the Enemy Prince GN 7Please Tokyopop US$7.99 March 24
mono GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Nezumi's First Love GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 March 24
No Game, No Life Chapter 2: Eastern Union Arc GN 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 24
An Observation Log of My Wife Who Calls Herself a Villainess GN 3Please alphapolis US$8.14 March 27
On and Off: Work-Life Imbalance GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 March 24
A Pen, Handcuffs, and a Common-Law Marriage GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Perfectly Fine on My Own, So My Fiancé Can Twist in the Wind GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 March 24
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Chapter 4: The Sanctuary and the Witch of Greed GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Reincarnated old hag can't leave things alone! - second life of a former unscrupulous empress- GN 7Please alphapolis US$8.14 March 27
Reincarnation Coliseum GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Rock is a Lady’s Modesty GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts Heir: White Rabbit and the Prince of Beasts GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Sailor Zombie GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Secrets of the Silent Witch GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Shangri-La Frontier GN 24Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 24
Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 14Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 24
Spy Classroom 3rd Period: Forgetter GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Statues: Junji Ito Story Collection GNPlease Yen Press US$16.99 March 24
Stray Cat & Wolf GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Sweet Heat Before Falling in Love: The CEO and His Fated Omega GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 24
The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage, but an appraiser- GNs 6-7Please alphapolis US$8.14 each March 27
A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 17Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
This is No Time for the Villainess to Bully the Heroine! GNs 1-3Please alphapolis US$8.14 each March 27
Time Stop Hero GN 17Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy GN 14Please alphapolis US$8.14 March 27
Versus GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 24
The Water Magician GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 25
The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24
With You, Our Love Will Make it Through GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 24

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ~Prelude~- Novel 1 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$20.00 March 24
My Girlfriend Cheated on Me, and Now My Flirty Underclassman Won't Leave Me Alone! Novel 1Cite Seven Seas US$15.99 March 24
Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 15AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 March 24
So I'm a Spider, So What? Ex Novel 1Please Yen Press US$16.00 March 24

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ~Prelude~- Novel 1Please Yen Press US$9.99 March 24
From Two-Bit Baddie to Total Heartthrob: This Villainess Will Cross-Dress to Impress! Novel 5Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 25
Goodbye, Overtime! This Reincarnated Villainess Is Living for Her New Big Brother Novel 7AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 25
The Goddess Says, "Kill the Tsundere Witch!" Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 24
Loner Life in Another World Novel 14Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 26
Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon Novel 15Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 24
The Poison King: Now that I've Gained Ultimate Power, the Bewitching Beauties in My Harem Can't Get Enough of Me Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 25
Scooped Up by an S-Rank Adventurer! This White Mage is One Heck of a Healer Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 23
So I'm a Spider, So What? Ex Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 24
Witch and Mercenary Novel 6 Part 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 26

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ariana and the Elder CodexSwitch, PS5, PS4 gamePlease Idea Factory US$29.99 March 24
Damon and BabySwitch, PS5, PS4, PC gameCite Arc System Works US$19.99 March 26
Mega Man Star Force Legacy CollectionSwitch, PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork CAPCOM US$39.99 March 26
Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park Switch 2 gamePlease Nintendo US$79.99 March 26


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 15-21
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