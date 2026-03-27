News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 22-28
posted on by Alex Mateo
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Loner Life in Another World anime; Fluffy Café in Another World, Statues: Junji Ito Story Collection manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Himouto! Umaruchan Season 1 Collection BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|March 24
|Loner Life in Another World Limited Edition Steelbook BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$99.98
|March 24
|RWBY: Volume 9 BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$24.95
|March 24
|Scott Pilgrim Takes Off BDPlease
|Universal
|US$28.98
|March 24
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring Graphic Novel (GN) 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|Always a Catch! How I Punched My Way into Marrying a Prince GN 6Cite
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|March 24
|The Anemone Feels the Heat GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 24
|Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|Bad Girl GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$17.00
|March 24
|The Barbarian's Bride GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 24
|Battlefront of the Great Powers GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|Be My Worst Nightmare! GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|Becoming a Princess Knight and Working at a Yuri Brothel GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 24
|Blend S GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 24
|Blue Lock GN 28Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 24
|Common-Sense Monster GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody GN 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|The Demons Are Planning Something Good! GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|Dragon Head Omnibus GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$29.95
|March 24
|Dragon Quest: The Mark of Erdrick GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$24.99
|March 24
|Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|Excellent Property, Rejects for Residents GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 24
|The Fiancée Chosen by the Ring GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|Fluffy Café in Another World GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 24
|Gals Can’t Be Kind to Otaku!? GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|Game of Familia GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|Hollow Regalia GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|His Little Amber GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 24
|HOOL!GAN'S GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 24
|How to Love a Loser GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|I Have a Crush at Work GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|March 24
|I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 24
|It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 24
|It’s All Your Fault GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run GN 6 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$25.00
|March 24
|Just Like Mona Lisa GN 8Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|March 24
|Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 24
|A Kiss with a Cat Omnibus GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$24.99
|March 24
|Kunon the Sorcerer Can See GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 24
|Lycoris Recoil Official Comic Anthology: Reload GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|The Margrave's Daughter & the Enemy Prince GN 7Please
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|March 24
|mono GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 24
|Nezumi's First Love GN 3Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|March 24
|No Game, No Life Chapter 2: Eastern Union Arc GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|On and Off: Work-Life Imbalance GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|March 24
|A Pen, Handcuffs, and a Common-Law Marriage GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Chapter 4: The Sanctuary and the Witch of Greed GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|Reincarnation Coliseum GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.00
|March 24
|Rock is a Lady’s Modesty GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 24
|Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts Heir: White Rabbit and the Prince of Beasts GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|Secrets of the Silent Witch GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 24
|Spy Classroom 3rd Period: Forgetter GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|Statues: Junji Ito Story Collection GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$25.00
|March 24
|Stray Cat & Wolf GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|Sweet Heat Before Falling in Love: The CEO and His Fated Omega GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 24
|A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 17Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|Tokyo Tarareba Girls Returns 2 GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|March 24
|Tune In to the Midnight Heart GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 24
|The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|With You, Our Love Will Make it Through GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 24
|You Must Be This Tall to Propose! GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|March 24
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Always a Catch! How I Punched My Way into Marrying a Prince GN 6Cite
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|March 24
|The Anemone Feels the Heat GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Bad Girl GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|The Barbarian's Bride GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 24
|Battlefront of the Great Powers GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Be My Worst Nightmare! GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Blend S GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 25
|Common-Sense Monster GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody GN 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|The Demons Are Planning Something Good! GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Dragon Head Omnibus GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 24
|Dragon Quest: The Mark of Erdrick GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$15.99
|March 24
|Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 24
|The Eternal Fool's Words of Wisdom: A Pawsitively Fantastic Adventure GN 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 25
|Excellent Property, Rejects for Residents GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|The Fiancée Chosen by the Ring GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Fluffy Café in Another World GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 24
|Gals Can’t Be Kind to Otaku!? GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Game of Familia GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|A Good-Natured Craftsman Leisurely Travels Through Another World GN 3Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.14
|March 27
|His Little Amber GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 24
|Hollow Regalia GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|HOOL!GAN'S GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 24
|How to Love a Loser GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|I May Be a Forty-something Old Guy, but Some Goddess Gave Me Nine Cheat Abilities! GN 3Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.14
|March 27
|I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 24
|I'm Going to Show Them With A Gorgeous Divorce! GN 3Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.14
|March 27
|It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 24
|It’s All Your Fault GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|March 24
|Just Like Mona Lisa GN 8Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|March 24
|Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 24
|Kunon the Sorcerer Can See GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 24
|A Livid Lady's Guide to Getting Even: How I Crushed My Homeland with My Mighty Grimoires GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 25
|Lycoris Recoil Official Comic Anthology: Reload GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|The Margrave's Daughter & the Enemy Prince GN 7Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|March 24
|mono GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Nezumi's First Love GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|March 24
|No Game, No Life Chapter 2: Eastern Union Arc GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 24
|An Observation Log of My Wife Who Calls Herself a Villainess GN 3Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.14
|March 27
|On and Off: Work-Life Imbalance GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|March 24
|A Pen, Handcuffs, and a Common-Law Marriage GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Perfectly Fine on My Own, So My Fiancé Can Twist in the Wind GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|March 24
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Chapter 4: The Sanctuary and the Witch of Greed GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Reincarnated old hag can't leave things alone! - second life of a former unscrupulous empress- GN 7Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.14
|March 27
|Reincarnation Coliseum GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Rock is a Lady’s Modesty GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts Heir: White Rabbit and the Prince of Beasts GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Sailor Zombie GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Secrets of the Silent Witch GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Shangri-La Frontier GN 24Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 24
|Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 24
|Spy Classroom 3rd Period: Forgetter GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Statues: Junji Ito Story Collection GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$16.99
|March 24
|Stray Cat & Wolf GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Sweet Heat Before Falling in Love: The CEO and His Fated Omega GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 24
|The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage, but an appraiser- GNs 6-7Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.14 each
|March 27
|A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 17Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|This is No Time for the Villainess to Bully the Heroine! GNs 1-3Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.14 each
|March 27
|Time Stop Hero GN 17Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy GN 14Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.14
|March 27
|Versus GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 24
|The Water Magician GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 25
|The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
|With You, Our Love Will Make it Through GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 24
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ~Prelude~- Novel 1 (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$20.00
|March 24
|My Girlfriend Cheated on Me, and Now My Flirty Underclassman Won't Leave Me Alone! Novel 1Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 24
|Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 15AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 24
|So I'm a Spider, So What? Ex Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|March 24
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ~Prelude~- Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|March 24
|From Two-Bit Baddie to Total Heartthrob: This Villainess Will Cross-Dress to Impress! Novel 5Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 25
|Goodbye, Overtime! This Reincarnated Villainess Is Living for Her New Big Brother Novel 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 25
|The Goddess Says, "Kill the Tsundere Witch!" Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 24
|Loner Life in Another World Novel 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 26
|Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon Novel 15Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 24
|The Poison King: Now that I've Gained Ultimate Power, the Bewitching Beauties in My Harem Can't Get Enough of Me Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 25
|Scooped Up by an S-Rank Adventurer! This White Mage is One Heck of a Healer Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 23
|So I'm a Spider, So What? Ex Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 24
|Witch and Mercenary Novel 6 Part 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 26
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ariana and the Elder CodexSwitch, PS5, PS4 gamePlease
|Idea Factory
|US$29.99
|March 24
|Damon and BabySwitch, PS5, PS4, PC gameCite
|Arc System Works
|US$19.99
|March 26
|Mega Man Star Force Legacy CollectionSwitch, PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|CAPCOM
|US$39.99
|March 26
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park Switch 2 gamePlease
|Nintendo
|US$79.99
|March 26
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.