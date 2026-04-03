ufotable, Production I.G to Create 188 New Illustrations for Tales of Game Series' 30th Anniversary

1st wave of illustrations to be revealed in May at Machi Asobi vol. 30 event

The Tales of series and ufotable announced on Friday that as part of the 30th anniversary of the Tales of game franchise, ufotable and Production I.G will create 188 new illustrations for "all mothership titles" in the franchise. The project is titled " ufotable × Production I.G ~RPG ga Tsumuida Kiseki" (" Production I.G × ufotable : The Journey Woven by RPGs").

The first wave of illustrations will be exhibited at the Machi Asobi vol.30 event in May, and will focus on Tales of Phantasia and Tales of Xillia .

Akira Matsushima and Tokuyuki Matsutake , the animation directors behind the Tales of series, are the main illustrators on the project.

ufotable had teased in its promotional reel released in February that it was working on a project for the 30th anniversary of the game series, and that the next announcement would be on April 3.

The game franchise will also have a concert at the Machi Asobi vol.30 event on May 17 to celebrate the franchise's 30th anniversary and the 10th anniversary of the Tales of Zestiria the X anime.