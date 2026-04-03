Daemons of the Shadow Realm Anime Gets Same-Day English Dub (Updated With Trailer)

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it will stream a same-day English dub for the television anime of Hiromu Arakawa 's Daemons of the Shadow Realm ( Yomi no Tsugai ) manga, beginning on Saturday. The company streamed a dub trailer:

The English dub stars:

Shawn Gann is directing the English dub . Susie Nixon is producing. Matthew Greenbaum is handling the adaptation. William Dewell is the mixer, and Jameson Outlaw is the engineer.

©Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI ©Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX

Crunchyroll

The anime will premiere on the, andchannels on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT). It will also run on, Aomori Broadcasting,, and other channels at dates to be announced later. The anime will air for two consecutive(quarters of a year).will stream the anime first before other services.

Masahiro Andō ( Sword of the Stranger ) is directing the anime at Bones Film . Noboru Takagi (Kingdom seasons 3-6, Golden Kamuy first four seasons) is overseeing the series scripts, and Nobuhiro Arai ( Bungo Stray Dogs ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Kenichiro Suehiro ( Golden Kamuy , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- franchises) is composing the music. Vaundy performs the opening theme song (for the anime's first half) titled "Tobu Toki" (Time to Fly), and singer yama performs the ending theme song "Tobō yo" (Let's Fly).

Additional staff members include:

Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In a remote mountain village under the watchful eyes of two stone guardians, the young Yuru contentedly lives off the land while staying close to the only family he has left—Asa, his precious twin sister. Asa, meanwhile, carries out a mysterious “duty” on behalf of the village while locked in a cage. Why is Asa a prisoner? And what other secrets does Yuru's otherwise idyllic home hide?

Arakawa ( Fullmetal Alchemist , Silver Spoon ) launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in December 2021. Square Enix published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on March 12.

Update: Added dub trailer. Source: Crunchyroll 's YouTube channel

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)