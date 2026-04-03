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Daemons of the Shadow Realm Anime Gets Same-Day English Dub (Updated With Trailer)
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it will stream a same-day English dub for the television anime of Hiromu Arakawa's Daemons of the Shadow Realm (Yomi no Tsugai) manga, beginning on Saturday. The company streamed a dub trailer:
The English dub stars:
- Ben Stegmair as Yuru
- Molly Zhang as Asa
- Bill Butts as Right
- Colleen Clinkenbeard as Left
- Jarrod Greene as Dera
- Mikaela Krantz as Gabby
- Nic Hamill and Amanda Gael as Gabriel
- Wendy Powell as Yamaha
- Abi Kumar as Danji
- Seth Magill as Mine
- Jordan Chantha Weir as Nagisa
- Brianna Roberts as Kyoka
- Caitlin Martelle as Azami
Shawn Gann is directing the English dub. Susie Nixon is producing. Matthew Greenbaum is handling the adaptation. William Dewell is the mixer, and Jameson Outlaw is the engineer.The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV channels on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT). It will also run on HTB Hokkaido TV, Aomori Broadcasting, Miyagi TV, Sakuranbo TV, TV-U Fukushima, Television Niigata Network Co., Ltd., and other channels at dates to be announced later. The anime will air for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year). Crunchyroll will stream the anime first before other services.
Masahiro Andō (Sword of the Stranger) is directing the anime at Bones Film. Noboru Takagi (Kingdom seasons 3-6, Golden Kamuy first four seasons) is overseeing the series scripts, and Nobuhiro Arai (Bungo Stray Dogs) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Kenichiro Suehiro (Golden Kamuy, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- franchises) is composing the music. Vaundy performs the opening theme song (for the anime's first half) titled "Tobu Toki" (Time to Fly), and singer yama performs the ending theme song "Tobō yo" (Let's Fly).
Additional staff members include:
- Daemon Design: Kōji Sugiura, Yoshiyuki Itō
- Color Key Artist: Yukari Goto
- Art Director: Tatsurō Ōnishi
- Art Setting: Shūhei Tada, Nariyuki Ogi
- CG Director: Mizuki Sasaki
- Compositing Director of Photography: Eiei Chō
- Editor: Ayumu Takahashi
- Sound Director: Kazuhiro Wakabayashi
- Sound Effects: Kōsuke Ogata
Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
In a remote mountain village under the watchful eyes of two stone guardians, the young Yuru contentedly lives off the land while staying close to the only family he has left—Asa, his precious twin sister. Asa, meanwhile, carries out a mysterious “duty” on behalf of the village while locked in a cage. Why is Asa a prisoner? And what other secrets does Yuru's otherwise idyllic home hide?
Arakawa (Fullmetal Alchemist, Silver Spoon) launched the manga in Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in December 2021. Square Enix published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on March 12.
Update: Added dub trailer. Source: Crunchyroll's YouTube channel
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)
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