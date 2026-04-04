Let Me Fix You Yuri Manga Gets Short Anime

German publisher Dokico announced on Saturday that Sakura Kurihara 's Let Me Fix You ( Kimi o Tsumugu ) yuri manga is getting a short anime. The anime will stream on YouTube in late May. Dokico is contributing to the project in collaboration with Europe-based animation studio Buta Productions . The company shared a commemorative illustration from original creator Kurihara:

Image courtesy of Dokico © 2026 Sakura Kurihara

ani is directing the anime and designing the characters. Kam' kamon is the art director. Xaryen is the compositing director of photography. badbrix is the in-between animation director and color key artist. Federico Antonio Russo (also known as "FAR") is serving as the animation producer.

Image via Amazon © Sakura Kurihara, No.9

English manga publisherlaunched acampaign on March 13 to release the manga in English. The campaign seeks to raise US$3,000 by April 11, an amount that it reached within hours. As of press time, the campaign has raised US$21,792, and it has reached most of the campaign's stretch goals.

BluPetal describes the manga:

Let Me Fix You (Kimi wo Tsumugu) is a critically acclaimed Yuri manga that blends the macabre with the deeply tender. The story follows Tsumugi, a quiet, skilled seamstress who finds herself in the company of Chise—a girl who is not quite alive, yet not quite gone. As Tsumugi mends Chise's physical form with careful stitches, a delicate bond forms between the living and the undead. It is a story about the labor of love, the beauty of the "broken," and the lengths we go to for the people who make us feel whole.

Kurihara released the manga as a self-published dōjin work at Comiket 99 in December 2021. Publisher No. 9 released the manga digitally in Japan as individual chapters on February 13, and released a compiled digital version on March 1.

Let Me Fix You will be BluPetal 's first published work.

Source: Email correspondence