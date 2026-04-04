Scum of the Brave Anime's New Video Unveils More Cast, New Theme Songs

The staff for the television anime of writer Rocket Shokai and artist Nakashima723 's Scum of the Brave ( Yūsha no Kuzu ) manga presented its third main promotional video and third main visual on Saturday. The video announces two more cast members and the new theme songs for the anime's second cours (quarter of the year), which starts on April 11.

©ナカシマ723／ロケット商会／リイド社・製作委員会のクズ

The newly announced cast members are:

Tomokazu Sugita as Father Ayashima, the constantly smiling (perhaps overly so) Hero who runs the Hero Hot Springs

as Father Ayashima, the constantly smiling (perhaps overly so) Hero who runs the Hero Hot Springs Ayumu Murase as Lord Hazeru Seito, one of the three Demon Lords who split Hokkaido into three areas

The trio ClariS performs the new opening theme song "Revive," and the rock band w.o.d. performs the new ending theme song "Non-Fiction."

Image via Scum of the Brave anime's website ©ナカシマ723／ロケット商会／リイド社・製作委員会のクズ

In an alternate 21st century, rich mafia members can turn into "Demon Kings" through increasingly popular ether-enhancement surgery, and the bounty hunters called "Braves" are the ones called upon to take them down. Yashiro only wants the simple pleasures in life - pizza, beer, and card games. When three young Braves offer him a majestic sum to be their private tutor, he agrees solely for the money - but is it worth what he's getting himself into?

is publishing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

The anime stars:

Shinji Ushiro is directing the anime at OLM. Yoichi Kato is writing and overseeing the series scripts, Rika Murakami is designing the characters, and Kenichiro Suehiro is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

The anime premiered on NTV and its affiliated channels on January 10 at 24:55 (effectively, January 11 at 12:55 am.) It streams the dAnime and Hulu services before other streaming services, as well as on the AT-X channel. The anime is airing for two cours (quarter of a year) without a break. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

The manga launched in 2018 and runs on LEED Publishing 's Comic Border service. The manga's eighth volume shipped on December 18.

Rocket Shokai ( Sentenced to Be a Hero: The Prison Records of Penal Hero Unit 9004 ) launched the story on the Kakuyomu website in February 2016. The series is getting re-published into novel format with revisions, and the new publication will feature illustrations by toi8 . The second compiled volume shipped on February 20.