Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Smartphone Game Gets Global Release
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Announcement trailer, producers message video streamed for "mobile rhythm, visual novel" game
Sega and Colorful Palette revealed on Tuesday that they will release the Project Sekai: Colorful Stage! smartphone game globally in English this year.
Sega describes the "mobile rhythm and visual novel" game:
Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE! is a rhythm game featuring Hatsune Miku and her virtual friends, including virtual singers like Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, Megurine Luka, KAITO and MEIKO. Players will discover a cast of 20 original characters, split into five bands, each with their own musical style and backstories. Hatsune Miku's biggest hits, including "Tell Your World" by kz, "Melt" by ryo and "ROKI" by Mikito-P as well as brand new songs produced for the game will be featured in the game. Players will tap to the rhythm and face challenges with five different difficulty modes for each track that can be played solo or with friends. By earning rewards and XP for completing challenges, players can level up and unlock additional character cards through the gacha system. As the unique features of Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE!, players can participate in virtual live performances from their favorite in-game bands and engage with the community, participate in online events and earn rewards such as exclusive stamps.
The game is a collaboration between Sega, Crypton Future Media, and Colorful Palette, a subsidiary of Craft Egg.
Source: Press release