Gundam: Witch From Mercury Mechagurumi Figures Inspire Web Manga

Sunrise revealed on December 11 a new project for its "Mechagurumi" series featuring characters of the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury series in mecha costumes. The new project includes a web manga series, which launched on the anime's official X (formerly Twitter ) account on December 14. Artist Con8B is drawing the manga, with scenario by Kō Yoneyama ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury—Vanadis Heart manga). Yoshitsune Izuna designed the Mechagurumi characters.

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in October 2022 on MBS and TBS , and aired on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and also streams an English dub .

The second season premiered in Japan in April 2023 on MBS , TBS , and 26 of their affiliate stations at 5:00 p.m. (4:00 a.m. EDT).

Hiroshi Kobayashi ( Kimi no Iru Machi , Kiznaiver , Spriggan ) directed the anime at Bandai Namco Filmworks /Sunrise, with Ryo Ando ( Interviews with Monster Girls , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill ) as co-director. Ichirō Ōkouchi ( Code Geass , Princess Principal , Sk8 the Infinity ) oversaw and wrote the series scripts. mogmo was credited for the original character designs, and Marie Tagashira , Shuri Toida , and Hirotoshi Takaya adapted those character designs for animation. Takashi Ohmama ( Castle Town Dandelion , Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS ) composed the music.

The series received a side story manga titled Kidō Senshi Gundam: Suisei no Majo Vanadis Heart in Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine in March 2023. The series also inspired a novel adaptation penned by the anime's SF Researcher and novelist Yūya Takashima .

Another spinoff manga titled Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Seishun Frontier ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury : Adolescent Frontier) launched on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype web comic magazine on the Kadocomi service. The parallel-world spinoff reimagines the characters as high school students in near-future Japan.

Sources: Sunrise via Otakomu , Gundam : Witch From Mercury's X/ Twitter account





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.