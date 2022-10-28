Gundam: Witch from Mercury Anime Gets Novel Adaptation

The December issue of Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine announced on Wednesday that Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Suisei no Majo ), the first new Gundam television anime series in seven years, will get a novel adaptation. The anime's SF Researcher and novelist Yūya Takashima is writing the novel adaptation.

The novel adaptation of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury anime will be serialized in the Gundam Ace magazine.

The show is the first main Gundam television anime series with a female protagonist. The anime premiered in Japan on October 2 on MBS and TBS , and it airs on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. The anime's second part will air in April 2023 in the same Sunday 5:00 p.m. time slot on MBS and TBS as the first part. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Prologue , the prequel episode for the show, debuted on the Gundam.info YouTube channel outside of Japan on September 1. The prequel anime also debuted on streaming services in Japan on September 4, and later aired on MBS and TBS on September 25.

Hiroshi Kobayashi ( Kimi no Iru Machi , Kiznaiver , Spriggan ) is directing the anime at Bandai Namco Filmworks / Sunrise , with Ryo Ando ( Interviews with Monster Girls , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill ) as co-director. Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass , Princess Principal , Sk8 the Infinity ) is credited for series composition and as scriptwriter. mogmo is credited for the original character designs, and Marie Tagashira , Shuri Toida , and Hirotoshi Takaya are drawing those character designs for animation. Takashi Ohmama ( Castle Town Dandelion , Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS ) is composing the music. The anime's mechanical designers include JNTHED , Kanetake Ebikawa , Wataru Inada , Ippei Gyōbu , Kenji Teraoka , and Takayuki Yanase .

Source: Gundam Ace December issue and Twitter account



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.