Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Anime to Air 2nd Part Next April

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced at its Gundam Conference Autumn 2022 event on Thursday that Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Suisei no Majo ), the first new Gundam television anime series in seven years, will air its second cours (quarter of a year) in April 2023. The second cour will premiere in the same Sunday 5:00 p.m. time slot on MBS and TBS where its first cours will premiere this Sunday.

In between the anime's first and second cours , the time slot will air Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway , Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt , and Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative .

In addition, BS11 will launch a new "Gundam Next Future x BS11 Gundam Hour" time slot that will air on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. The time slot will air reruns Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury , as well as reruns of Mobile Suit Gundam Seed and Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny in preparation for the upcoming Gundam Seed sequel film project.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Prologue , the prequel episode for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury , debuted on the Gundam.info YouTube channel outside of Japan on September 1. The prequel anime also debuted on streaming services in Japan on September 4, and later aired on MBS and TBS on September 25.

Hiroshi Kobayashi ( Kimi no Iru Machi , Kiznaiver , Spriggan ) is directing the anime at Bandai Namco Filmworks /Sunrise, with Ryo Ando ( Interviews with Monster Girls , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill ) as co-director. Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass , Princess Principal , Sk8 the Infinity ) is credited for series composition and as scriptwriter. Mogumo is credited for the original character designs, and Marie Tagashira , Juro Toida, and Hirotoshi Takaya are drawing those character designs for animation. Takashi Ohmama ( Castle Town Dandelion , Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS ) is composing the music. The anime's mechanical designers include JNTHED , Kanetake Ebikawa , Wataru Inada , Ippei Gyōbu , Kenji Teraoka , and Takayuki Yanase .

Source: Comic Natalie



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.