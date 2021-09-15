Sunrise Reveals Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, 1st New Gundam TV Anime in 7 Years

Series will premiere in 2022

Sunrise revealed at the "Dai 2-kai Gundam Conference" event on Wednesday that it is producing the first new Gundam television anime series in seven years, titled Mobile Suit Gundam : The Witch From Mercury ( Kidō Senshi Gundam : Suisei no Majo ). The new anime will premiere in 2022.

Sunrise opened a website in multiple languages for the anime and also revealed a logo, but will reveal other details at a later date.

Koji Fujiwara, Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Chief Gundam Officer, stated at the conference about the many announcements made, "We are aiming to create a work that even young generations will support." He added, "We are making bigger developments than ever before."

The series will be the first television anime series in the franchise since Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans . The first season premiered in October 2015 and aired for 25 episodes, and the second season premiered in October 2016 and also aired for 25 episodes.

