Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Anime Reveals 2nd Promo Video, Main Cast, October 2 Premiere

Theme song info, new visual also revealed

The official Twitter account for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Suisei no Majo ), the first new Gundam television anime series in seven years, began streaming a second promotional video on Sunday for the show. The video reveals that the anime will premiere on October 2 on MBS and TBS , and it will air on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. The prologue for the anime will first air on September 25 at 5:00 p.m.

The video also reveals and previews YOASOBI 's opening theme song "Shukufuku" (Blessing).

The Twitter account also revealed a new visual for the series as well as the main cast.

The main cast includes:

Kana Ichinose as Suletta Mercury



Lynn as Miorine Rembran



Yōhei Azakami as Guel Jeturk



Natsuki Hanae as Elan Ceres



Makoto Furukawa as Shaddiq Zenelli



Yume Miyamoto as Nika Nanaura



Miyu Tomita as Chuatury Panlunch



The anime has a simulcast planned for October outside Japan.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Prologue , the prequel anime for the series, debuted on the Gundam.info YouTube channel outside of Japan on September 1. The prequel anime also debuted on streaming services in Japan on Sunday.

Hiroshi Kobayashi ( Kimi no Iru Machi , Kiznaiver , Spriggan ) is directing the anime at Bandai Namco Filmworks / Sunrise , with Ryo Ando ( Interviews with Monster Girls , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill ) as co-director. Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass , Princess Principal , Sk8 the Infinity ) is credited for series composition and as scriptwriter. Mogumo is credited for the original character designs, and Marie Tagashira , Juro Toida, and Hirotoshi Takaya are drawing those character designs for animation. Takashi Ohmama ( Castle Town Dandelion , Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS ) is composing the music. Ayumi Satō is the art director, while Tomoaki Okada , Kenichi Morioka , Kazushige Kanehira , Junichirō Tamamori , and Yasuyoshi Uetsu are the art designers. Kazuko Kikuchi is in charge of color setting. Shinichi Miyakaze is the 3D CG director. Shōta Kodera is the director of photography, while Kengo Shigemura is the editor. Jin Aketagawa is the sound director.

The anime's mechanical designers include JNTHED , Kanetake Ebikawa , Wataru Inada , Ippei Gyōbu , Kenji Teraoka , and Takayuki Yanase . Shinya Kusumegi , Kanta Suzuki , and Seizei Maeda are the mechanical animators. Ryōji Sekinishi is credited as mechanical coordinator, while Yohei Miyahara is the techincal director. Yūya Takashima is credited as sci-fi researcher, while HISADAKE is credited for setting cooperation. E o Kaku PETER and esuthio are the prop designers. Lin Junbun drew concept art. Kaori Seki is credited for monitor graphics design.

Images © SOTSU, SUNRISE

Source: Gundam : The Witch From Mercury anime's Twitter account and website



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.