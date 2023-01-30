Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Side Story Manga Launches in Spring

Side story set years after Vanadis Incident

The March issue of Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine announced on Thursday that Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Suisei no Majo ), the first new Gundam television anime series in seven years, will get a side story manga that will start serialization in the magazine in spring.

Kō Yoneyama is writing the scenario, and Chika Tōjō is drawing the manga. HISADAKE is in charge with planning cooperation, and mogmo is credited for original character design.

The side story manga is set several years after the Vanadis incident. A witch named Vilda Miren is a survivor, and she travels around the earth with a "curse."

The Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury anime also has a novel adaptation, which started serialization in Gundam Ace in November.

The show is the first maintelevision anime series with a female protagonist. The anime premiered in Japan on October 2 onand, and aired on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. The anime's first part ended with its 12th episode on January 8. The anime's second part will air in April in the same Sunday 5:00 p.m. time slot onandas the first part.streamed the anime as it aired.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury - Prologue , the prequel episode for the show, debuted on the Gundam.info YouTube channel outside of Japan on September 1. The prequel anime also debuted on streaming services in Japan on September 4, and later aired on MBS and TBS on September 25.

The anime's official website published an English translation of Ichiro Okouchi 's "Cradle Planet" prequel short story for the anime on November 10. The story is told from the point of view of the Gundam Aerial, and is also the basis of the lyrics for YOASOBI 's opening theme song "Shukufuku" (The Blessing) for the anime. The anime's Japanese website published the short story on October 2.

