Gundam: Witch from Mercury Anime's Prequel Short Story's English Version Posted

The official website for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Suisei no Majo ), the first new Gundam television anime series in seven years, published an English translation of Ichiro Okouchi 's "Cradle Planet" prequel short story for the anime on Thursday. The story is told from the point of view of the Gundam Aerial, and is also the basis of the lyrics for YOASOBI 's opening theme song "Shukufuku" (The Blessing) for the anime. The anime's Japanese website published the short story on October 2.

YOASOBI also released an English version of "Shukufuku" with an accompanying music video on Wednesday.

The anime will also have an upcoming novel adaptation. The anime's SF Researcher and novelist Yūya Takashima is writing the novel adaptation. The novel will be serialized in the Gundam Ace magazine.

The show is the first main Gundam television anime series with a female protagonist. The anime premiered in Japan on October 2 on MBS and TBS , and it airs on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. The anime's second part will air in April 2023 in the same Sunday 5:00 p.m. time slot on MBS and TBS as the first part.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Prologue , the prequel episode for the show, debuted on the Gundam.info YouTube channel outside of Japan on September 1. The prequel anime also debuted on streaming services in Japan on September 4, and later aired on MBS and TBS on September 25.

Hiroshi Kobayashi ( Kimi no Iru Machi , Kiznaiver , Spriggan ) is directing the anime at Bandai Namco Filmworks /Sunrise, with Ryo Ando ( Interviews with Monster Girls , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill ) as co-director. Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass , Princess Principal , Sk8 the Infinity ) is credited for series composition and as scriptwriter. Mogumo is credited for the original character designs, and Marie Tagashira , Juro Toida, and Hirotoshi Takaya are drawing those character designs for animation. Takashi Ohmama ( Castle Town Dandelion , Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS ) is composing the music. The anime's mechanical designers include JNTHED , Kanetake Ebikawa , Wataru Inada , Ippei Gyōbu , Kenji Teraoka , and Takayuki Yanase .