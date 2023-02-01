Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Anime Reveals English Dub's Cast, February 5 Premiere

© 創通・サンライズ・MBS

Kidō Senshi Gundam: Suisei no Majo

announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the Englishfor), the first newtelevision anime series in seven years, on Sunday.

The English dub includes:

Jason Lord is directing the English dub with assistant director Aaron Roberts . Noah Whitehead is the ADR engineer with assistant Coco Caesar . Bonny Clinkenbeard and Jarrod Greene are supervising the English script written by Alex Mai . Olivia Harris is handling ADR prep.

The anime premiered in Japan on October 2 on MBS and TBS , and aired on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. The anime's first part ended with its 12th episode on January 8. The anime's second part will air in April in the same Sunday 5:00 p.m. time slot on MBS and TBS as the first part. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Hiroshi Kobayashi ( Kimi no Iru Machi , Kiznaiver , Spriggan ) is directing the anime at Bandai Namco Filmworks /Sunrise, with Ryo Ando ( Interviews with Monster Girls , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill ) as co-director. Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass , Princess Principal , Sk8 the Infinity ) is credited for series composition and as scriptwriter. Mogumo is credited for the original character designs, and Marie Tagashira , Juro Toida, and Hirotoshi Takaya are drawing those character designs for animation. Takashi Ohmama ( Castle Town Dandelion , Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS ) is composing the music. The anime's mechanical designers include JNTHED , Kanetake Ebikawa , Wataru Inada , Ippei Gyōbu , Kenji Teraoka , and Takayuki Yanase .

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury - Prologue , the prequel episode for the show, debuted on the Gundam.info YouTube channel outside of Japan on September 1. The prequel anime also debuted on streaming services in Japan on September 4, and later aired on MBS and TBS on September 25.

The anime's official website published an English translation of Ichiro Okouchi 's "Cradle Planet" prequel short story for the anime on November 10. The story is told from the point of view of the Gundam Aerial, and is also the basis of the lyrics for YOASOBI 's opening theme song "Shukufuku" (The Blessing) for the anime. The anime's Japanese website published the short story on October 2.

