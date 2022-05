Uma Musume Pretty Derby Franchise Gets New Streaming Anime

New anime to follow T.M. Opera O, Admire Vega, Narita Top Road, more

The " Uma Musume Pretty Derby 4th Event Special Dreamers!!" at Yokohama's Pia Arena MM announced on Wednesday that the franchise will have a new streaming anime (as opposed to a television anime, as most of the previous projects were). The new anime will depict T.M. Opera O, Admire Vega, Narita Top Road, and other Uma Musume (Horse Girls) going head-to-head to win Classic competitions. The staff will announce more details in the future.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby game launched in February 2021 for iOS and Android. The game was originally slated for a release in Winter 2018, and was delayed in order to raise the game's quality. The game got a release on PC via DMM Games in March 2021.

The game's concept begins with Uma Musume (Horse Girls), girls endowed with excellent running capability, and who aim to become top idols and compete in the national sports entertainment show "Twinkle Series." Players take the role of both teacher and trainer for the girls in the Nihon Uma Musume Training Center Gakuen (Japan Horse Girls Training Center Academy) and help them make their debut.

The first 13-episode Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. A "BNW no Chikai" (BNW's Oath) anime came bundled with the Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime's fourth Blu-ray Disc volume in December 2018.

Oikawa directed the first anime season at P.A. Works . Yousuke Kabashima ( D.Gray-man Hallow , Lord Marksman and Vanadis ) designed the characters and served as chief animation director. Masafumi Sugiura (aka Pierre Sugiura , Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru scripts) and Cygames ' Akihiro Ishihara both wrote and oversaw the series scripts. UTAMARO movement composed the music at Lantis .

The second season of the main Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime premiered on the the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise 's spinoff manga series Umayon also inspired its own television anime that premiered in July 2020 and ended in September 2020.

A special anime commemorating the first anniversary of the game debuted online in February.

Cygames is also publishing several other spinoff manga for the franchise on Cycomi , including Uma Musume Pretty Derby : Haru Urara Ganbaru! and Starting Gate: Uma Musume Pretty Derby

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web