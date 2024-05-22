Najimi's Girls' Fist!!!! GT Rock Band Manga Gets Short Anime on YouTube

Episode 1 premieres on Wednesday

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Najimi 's Girls' Fist!!!! GT band manga announced on Wednesday that the manga is inspiring a 13-episode short anime adaptation, and the first episode will premiere on the manga's YouTube channel on Wednesday at 11:00 p.m. JST (10:00 a.m. EDT). New episodes will then launch every other Saturday starting on June 1.

Image via Girls' Fist!!!! GT manga's X/Twitter account © ガールズフィスト!!!! GT プロジェクト 2024

The short anime features new slapstick drama stories, which are not included in the original manga, revolving around the band activities of the four characters.

The project also announced on Wednesday that management of its music activities has moved from Teichiku Entertainment to Warner Music Japan . The "rock content project," which features the voice actors for the manga's characters, have formed the real-life "Minami Matsumoto High School Punk Rock Club" band. Their musical output includes a continuous release of 14 new songs from May to September — specifically, four singles with 2 songs and one mini album with six songs.

The band will release their first single titled "Bugging Me!!!" on May 29, the second single "Zettai" on June 26, the third single "WISH" on July 31, the fourth single "Shining Ray ~Akatsuki~" on August 28, and the six-track mini-album on September 25. The band will also announce details of live concerts at a later date.

Image via Girls' Fist!!!! GT manga's X/Twitter account © ガールズフィスト!!!! GT プロジェクト 2024

The band comprises of (from left to right):

Mayu Okumura as Kanae Sakanoshita (guitar)

as Kanae Sakanoshita (guitar) Tsukasa Uchiyama as Futaba Shirase (drums)

as Futaba Shirase (drums) Haruna Asami as Yoshino Nagawa (vocals)

as Yoshino Nagawa (vocals) Anna Inoue as Runa Fujimori (bass)

© Najimi, Kadokawa

launched the four-panelmanga on's DengekiMagazine in July 2021.published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2022, and the second volume on September 27.

The four-panel manga tells the story of Yoshino Nagawa, an extremely shy high school student who can't make any friends. She locks herself in a toilet stall in school, and can't help but hum a song. The girls who hear her hum a song is moved, and they start a high school band together.

The original Girls' Fist!!!! manga with story by Kiurian and illustration by bomi launched on Kadokawa 's Web Dengeki PlayStation Comic in 2018. Kadokawa published two volumes of the manga in 2019 and 2020.



