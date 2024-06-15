Trillion Game Manga Goes on Hiatus Until August Due to Ryoichi Ikegami's Health

Manga will resume on August 9

Image via Amazon © Riichirou Inagaki, Ryoichi Ikegami, Shogakukan

This year's 13th issue of'smagazine announced on Friday thatand'smanga is going on hiatus due to Ikegami's poor health. The manga will resume in the 17th issue on August 9.

Inagaki ( Eyeshield 21 , Dr. Stone ) and Ikegami ( Crying Freeman ) launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in December 2020. The ninth volume shipped on April 30. The manga has more than 1.5 million copies in circulation. The manga won a Shogakukan Award in January.

Viz Media announced in February that it will release the series in English in print starting this fall.

The manga is getting a television anime adaptation that will premiere on TBS and other channels in Japan in October.

The manga inspired a 10-episode live-action series that premiered on the TBS channel and its affiliates in July 2023. Netflix began streaming the series worldwide in October.

The manga centers on the carefree Haru and the serious Gaku, two men who plot to earn a trillion dollars in order to afford anything they might ever want in the world. Haru is an eloquent, persuasive, and confident speaker, which allows him to be in anyone's good graces. Gaku is an awkward but highly skilled programmer. The two were schoolmates in middle school, and reunite when Gaku's application to a bank company is rejected.

The live-action series is getting a film that will debut in 2025.